California voters to decide fate of affirmative action ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide in November whether governments and public colleges and universities can consider race in their hiring and admissions decisions. The state has banned affirmative action policies since 1996 when voters approved a constitutional amendment that bans preferential treatment based on race and other factors. The state Senate voted 30-10 on Wednesday to repeal that amendment. But voters must approve it in November before it can become law. The question comes during a time of nationwide protests over racial injustice stemming from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.