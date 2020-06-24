 Skip to Content

Bayer paying up to $10.9B to settle Monsanto weedkiller case

2:07 pm AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — German pharma giant Bayer says it’s paying up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup. Monsanto has faced numerous lawsuits over claims that Roundup causes cancer. Bayer said Wednesday that it’s also paying up $1.22 billion to settle two further cases, one involving PCB in water. The company says the Roundup settlement involves about 125,000 filed and unfiled claims. Under the agreement, Bayer will make a payment of $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion to resolve current litigation over Roundup, and $1.25 billion to address potential future litigation. The company continues to maintain that Roundup is safe.

