Asia Today: Beijing’s outbreak appears to be waning

BEIJING (AP) — New virus cases have declined in China and its capital, Beijing, where a two-week spike appears to be firmly waning. The June outbreak infected over 250 people, most linked to the city’s biggest wholesale market, and led to some new lockdowns and the cancellation of classes. Since then, 3 million tests have been conducted and testing capacity has increased. High-risk groups in the market were a priority, along with workers in restaurants, supermarkets, and food and parcel delivery services. Health officials say early detection of infections is important to cut off the spread of the virus.