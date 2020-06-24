Global shares mostly lower as coronavirus cases surge

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares and U.S. futures are mostly lower as investors grow wary over surging coronavirus cases in various parts of the world. European benchmarks were sliding in early Wednesday trading and Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged lower. Analysts are warning that, despite the recent market rallies, there is little reassurance infections won’t keep spreading, given the recent rises in some parts of the U.S., Brazil and parts of Asia. On Wall Street, technology companies that tend to benefit from the boom in online work and shopping led an overnight rally.