More gains for tech as US stocks head for a 3rd monthly gain

Technology companies were high on the leaderboard again as Wall Street extended its recent winning streak and headed for its third monthly gain in a row. The S&P 500 added 0.4% Tuesday. Investors have been focusing on the prospects for an economic recovery as more businesses reopen after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Health care stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending were also among the big gainers, while safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities stocks fell. Bond yields rose, a sign of increasing confidence in the prospects for economic growth.