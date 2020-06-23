Police: At least one hurt after shooting at Virginia mall

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say at least one person was hurt in a shooting inside a mall. Chesterfield police posted on their Twitter page on Tuesday that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center outside of Richmond. Police urged residents to avoid the area and for anyone with information to call authorities. Local media outlets reported shots were fired in the vicinity of the center’s food court after a fight. Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least on entrance to the mall, keeping people from entering. The mall has more than 130 shops, services and restaurants.