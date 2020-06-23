Palestinian driver killed in alleged attack on Israeli guard

Palestinian driver killed in alleged attack on Israeli guardNew
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian driver died Tuesday after he was shot by an Israeli policeman at a checkpoint in the West Bank in what police said was an attempted attack. Israeli police alleged the suspect had attempted to run over a member of the paramilitary border police force at a checkpoint east of Jerusalem, and that an officer at the scene opened fire at the vehicle. Police did not immediately release video from the scene, and there was no way to immediately verify the account.