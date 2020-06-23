More than half of war crimes court’s members back tribunal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — More than half of the member nations of the International Criminal Court have voiced their support for the institution in a strongly worded statement in response to the Trump administration’s decision to authorize sanctions against court staff. The 67 states issued a joint statement Tuesday expressing “unwavering support for the Court as an independent and impartial judicial institution.” The participating countries included U.S. allies like Australia, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. President Donald Trump this month authorized economic and travel sanctions against court workers investigating American troops and intelligence officials and those of allied nations, including Israel, for possible war crimes in Afghanistan and elsewhere.