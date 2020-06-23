Mongolians vote in parliamentary polls amid economic woes

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolians are voting in parliamentary elections at polling places spread across the vast, lightly populated country between China and Russia. Economic concerns, corruption and public services dominate their concerns. Mongolia has maintained a 30-year democracy after a new constitution was adopted in 1992 following six decades of communism. The Mongolian People’s Party is seeking to retain the 65 seats it won in the 76-seat State Great Khural in 2016 while its chief rival, the Democratic Party, will seek to claw back some of its losses. More than 600 candidates are running in 29 constituencies under a system that returns two to three members from each district.