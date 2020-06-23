Michigan mayor resigns after racist remark about resident

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mayor has resigned, a week after she said she supported the appointment of a human relations commissioner only because she would be “crucified” if she voted against a Black person. Beth Bashert was mayor of Ypsilanti. She says on Facebook that she’s “deeply sorry” for her service to end this way. Ypsilanti is 35 miles west of Detroit. It’s the home of Eastern Michigan University. The controversy began last week when the city council was voting on the reappointment of a Black man to a commission that advises the council on eliminating prejudice.