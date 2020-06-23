Voting largely smooth in primaries in Kentucky, New York

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Voters endured 90-minute waits in Kentucky’s second-largest city, but the biggest hurdle facing election officials Tuesday seemed to be what wasn’t happening: quick counting of mail-in ballots for high-profile congressional primaries in that state and New York. Final results seemed unlikely for days. There’s a lot of interest in two contests in particular. One involves former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath’s fight for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November. The other involves House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York. The Democrat is seeking a 17th House term. McGrath and Engel are facing progressive African American challengers.