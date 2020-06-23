Judge rejects broad outreach in U. of Michigan doctor case

DETROIT (AP) — A judge says the University of Michigan must stop reaching out to alumni in its investigation of a doctor who is accused of molesting athletes and students for decades. Federal Judge Victoria Roberts is overseeing lawsuits by victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. She agrees with attorneys who say it’s wrong for the university to communicate with potential plaintiffs in class-action litigation. The university says it’s writing to more than 300,000 former students, asking them to share information that “may be helpful” in the Anderson investigation. The university believes he assaulted male athletes during routine physicals from the mid-1960s through 2003.