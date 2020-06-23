India orders Pakistan to reduce embassy staff by half

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it has ordered Pakistan to reduce its embassy staff in New Delhi by half and says it will do the same in Islamabad after two Indian officials were seized at gunpoint in Pakistan. The officials returned to India on Monday complaining of mistreatment at the hands of Pakistani agencies. Authorities in Pakistan say two people identified as drivers for the Indian High Commission were arrested when they hit a pedestrian and tried to flee. They say police searched the vehicle and found counterfeit currency inside. India’s action is likely to raise tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, as Indian commanders continue to negotiate a de-escalation agreement with their Chinese counterparts after a deadly clash on India’s eastern border.