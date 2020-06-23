Imprisoned Jehovah’s Witness gets early release in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The Jehovah’s Witnesses say a Danish member of the religious denomination who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2017 has been granted early release by a court. Russia officially banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and declared the religious group an extremist organization. Dennis Christensen was arrested that year for leading a prayer meeting and was sentenced to six years in prison. The denomination’s US-based world headquarters said Tuesday that the court ordered Christensen to pay a 400,000-ruble ($5,700) fine in place of serving the rest of his sentence. The Jehovah’s Witnesses say 353 adherents are facing criminal cases in Russia, 34 are imprisoned and 24 are under house arrest.