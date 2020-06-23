Icons of 1960s civil rights movement voice cautious optimism

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bob Moses says America is at “a lurching moment” for racial change, potentially as transforming as the Civil War era and the 1960s civil rights movement that he helped lead. The Rev. Jesse Jackson sees “kind of a perfect storm” for protests and change. Andrew Young sees “a new consensus.” emerging. They were among those who risked jail time, assaults and even assassination in the 1960s battles against racial segregation and for voting rights in the South. AP reporters have been asking ’60s leaders their thoughts on the current protests across the country.