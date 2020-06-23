Health officers sound alarm as California economy reopens

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Health officials in a San Francisco Bay Area county that was among the most aggressive in the nation in shutting down to slow the spread of the coronavirus are warning of “worrisome” growing infections. The warning Tuesday comes as state officials reported the highest daily infection rate to date amid a rise in hospitalizations from the virus. California reported more than 5,000 new cases Tuesday. Santa Clara County health officials told county supervisors they are seeing more outbreaks and cases at the workplace, including construction sites and food processing centers. California’s Yosemite National Park reversed its plan to reopen campgrounds through the month of July because of the rise in cases.