Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for use of blackface in sketches

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for using blackface for his impersonation of NBA star Karl Malone and other Black celebrities. The late-night star’s Malone impersonation had been criticized by Fox News’ Sean Hannity and others, and Kimmel said that response had made him reluctant to address it. He said in a statement Tuesday that the delay was a mistake. In another example of the cultural reckoning triggered by the Black Lives Matter movement, ‘30 Rock’ creator and star Tina Fey has asked that four episodes of the comedy be pulled from circulation because they featured performers in blackface.