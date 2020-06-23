Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors say adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth. The 67-year-old Jeremy is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Emails seeking comment from his representatives were not immediately returned. Prosecutors allege Jeremy raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar last year. Jeremy is among the best known actors in the history of the adult film industry.