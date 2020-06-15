Airman may face death penalty in California cop killing

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Air Force sergeant could face the death penalty if he is convicted of a deadly ambush-style attack on unsuspecting officers in Northern California.

Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeffrey Rosell says Friday he hadn’t yet decided whether he would seek the death penalty for Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, even though Gov. Gavin Newsom has put a moratorium on executions.

Carrillo is accused of shooting and killing Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller last weekend and wounding four other officers in the community of Ben Lomond.

The FBI is investigating whether Carrillo has links to the killing of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest against police brutality last month.