Pelosi: ‘Morbidly obese’ was taste of Trump’s ‘own medicine’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't backing down on calling the president “morbidly obese.”

She told reporters on Wednesday that commenting on the president's weight gave him "a dose of his own medicine.”

Trump has a long history of putting down women based on their weight or overall appearance.

The president on Tuesday dismissed Pelosi as “a waste of time.”

Pelosi on Wednesday compared him to a child who appears with “doggy doo” on his shoes and doesn't know what the truth is.

Then she suggested something unlikely: “Forget about him.”