Experts: Trump’s threats to WHO could undercut global health

LONDON (AP) — Health experts say the increasing attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump on the World Health Organization for its handling of the coronavirus demonstrate a profound misunderstanding of the U.N. agency’s role and could ultimately serve to weaken global health.

On Monday, Trump threatened to permanently cut U.S. funding to the WHO unless the agency commits to “substantive improvements” in the next 30 days.

The WHO had no immediate response to Trump’s letter.

The agency has previously noted that it declared a global coronavirus health emergency on Jan 30, when there were fewer than 100 cases of coronavirus outside of China.