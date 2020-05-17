MLB owners map out financial shortfall

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball owners have made their pitch as they try to convince players to accept less pay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB has told players their prorated salaries would contribute to an average loss of $640,000 for each game over an 82-game season in empty ballparks.

That’s according to a presentation from the commissioner’s office to the union that was obtained by The Associated Press.

The 12-page document was dated May 12 and was an initial step in negotiations aimed at starting the delayed season around the Fourth of July.