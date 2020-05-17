Investigators open criminal probe into LA explosion

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police and fire investigators have launched a criminal probe into the cause of an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in Los Angeles that injured a dozen firefighters.

They're trying to determine what might have sparked the blast that shot a ball of flames out of the downtown building Saturday and sent crews running for their lives.

Eight firefighters remained hospitalized Sunday: two were in critical condition, but all are expected to survive.

A fire captain described the business where the explosion occurred as a maker of "butane honey oil."

Butane is an odorless gas that is used to extract the chemical THC from cannabis to create a highly potent oil.