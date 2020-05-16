Eight more sailors test positive again for COVID-19 aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

WASHINGTON (AP) - Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive again for the coronavirus.

That raises to 13 the number who appear to have become infected a second time while serving aboard the aircraft carrier now sidelined in Guam.

All the sailors had previously tested positive for the virus and had gone through at least two weeks of isolation.

Before they were allowed to return to the ship, all had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by a day or more.

That some were testing positive again has puzzled officials and raised questions about the accuracy of test results.