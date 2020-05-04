5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. DON SHULA, WINNINGEST COACH IN NFL HISTORY, DIES Don Shula, who won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history in 1972, has died at age 90.

2. NEW BOOK AIMS TO PORTRAY THE “REAL” PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN Prince Harry and his wife Meghan plan to tell their story in a book penned by sympathetic journalists. The couple recently announced they would no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers.

3. MLK’S TRAFFIC STOP A CATALYST FOR CHANGE Martin Luther King Jr. was pulled over, with a white woman in the car, issued a citation and illegally sentenced to a chain gang. Georgia’s segregationist politicians sought to silence King before he could mobilize great masses of people. But, it backfired.

4. EX-GREEN BERET CLAIMS HE LED FOILED VENEZUELA RAID Jordan Goudreau’s comments capped a bizarre day that started with reports of a predawn amphibious raid near the South American country’s heavily guarded capital aimed at overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

5. LAPD OFFICER CHARGED IN SHOOTING A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a fellow officer while they were off-duty at a Southern California recreation area.