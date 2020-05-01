Biden on sexual assault allegation: ‘never, never happened’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is denying a former staffer’s allegation of sexual assault, saying the accusation is not true.

“This never happened,” Biden says. It’s Biden’s first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.

He answered questions about the allegation Friday in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed, but he said repeatedly that he doesn’t believe such a record exists.

Reade worked for Biden when he was a U.S. senator from Delaware.