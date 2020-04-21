Warner Bros. delays many releases including ‘The Batman’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of releases including “The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”

The studio says Monday that “The Sopranos” film will be pushed from September 2020 to a March 2021 release, while “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson will be delayed four months to October 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic has had many studios shuffling release dates due to shuttered productions and movie theaters.

The studio has not abandoned summer 2020 entirely. Warner Bros. still has Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” dated for July 17 and “Wonder Woman 1984” for an Aug. 14 theatrical release.