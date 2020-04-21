Lester Holt starts show for children about the coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's Lester Holt is doing a twice-weekly ‘kids edition’ of the ‘NBC Nightly News’ to talk to youngsters who might be anxious and curious about the coronavirus pandemic.

Holt answers questions sent in from across the country and does uplifting stories about young people trying to help out.

A medical expert will also be on hand.

Holt says he's pulling from his experience as a father and grandparent.

He hopes that kids understand that it's OK to feel a little freaked out by the experience and that adults are feeling the same way.

The short reports are being offered on NBC’s YouTube channel and other digital platforms on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.