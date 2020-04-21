 Skip to Content

Lester Holt starts show for children about the coronavirus

New
1:43 pm AP - National News, Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories
Lester Holt
NBC
Lester Holt, American journalist. He anchors the weekday edition of NBC Nightly News. He is also the anchor for Dateline NBC., Photo Date: Jan 19, 2016

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's Lester Holt is doing a twice-weekly ‘kids edition’ of the ‘NBC Nightly News’ to talk to youngsters who might be anxious and curious about the coronavirus pandemic.

Holt answers questions sent in from across the country and does uplifting stories about young people trying to help out.

A medical expert will also be on hand.

Holt says he's pulling from his experience as a father and grandparent.

He hopes that kids understand that it's OK to feel a little freaked out by the experience and that adults are feeling the same way.

The short reports are being offered on NBC’s YouTube channel and other digital platforms on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film