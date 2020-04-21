Fans invited to compete for ‘Friends’ reunion special spot

NEW YORK (AP) — The big upcoming “Friends” reunion special is inviting a few extra friends — maybe you.

Castmembers of the popular show have announced that five fans will get a chance to watch the reunion taping live and rub shoulders with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

The sweepstakes offer is being presented by The All In Challenge and all proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

The minimum bid is $10.