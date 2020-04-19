‘Cartels are scrambling’: Virus snarls global drug trade

NEW YORK (AP) - Coronavirus is dealing a gut punch to the illegal drug trade, paralyzing economies and severing supply chains in China that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

One of the main suppliers is in Wuhan, the epicenter of the global outbreak.

Associated Press interviews with law enforcement officials found Mexican and Colombian cartels are still plying their trade as evidenced by recent seizures but lockdowns that have turned cities into ghost towns are disrupting everything from production to transport to sales.

And prices for drugs in short supply have soared to gouging levels.