Police shoot, kill man wielding bat inside Walmart store

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) - The San Leandro Police Department says officers shot and killed a man armed with a bat Saturday inside a Walmart store.

Lt. Ted Henderson tells KTVU that the shooting took place inside the entrance of the Walmart.

The TV station reports that police were called to the store to investigate a report of a man holding a bat.

Once officers arrived, they determined that the man did not commit a robbery, but they tried to take the man into custody.

Henderson could not offer an answer to KTVU on why officers were attempting to detain the man.

A veteran officer then shot the man one time, killing him, said police, who did not identify the man who was killed.