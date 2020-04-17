Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Friday by her representatives, Swift says the hitmaker's U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year.

The statements says the move was made “in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread" of the virus. The new dates will be announced this year.

Refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms.