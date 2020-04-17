 Skip to Content

Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

Updated
Last updated today at 1:08 pm
1:06 pm AP - National News, News, Top Stories
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift / YouTube
Taylor Swift video for "You Need To Calm Down" with Katy Perry making a cameo, Photo Date: 6/17/19

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Friday by her representatives, Swift says the hitmaker's U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year.

The statements says the move was made “in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread" of the virus. The new dates will be announced this year.

Refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film