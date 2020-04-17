Rolling Stones to join Gaga for TV event battling COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones will join Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish for the upcoming TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocacy organization Global Citizen announced Friday that the Stones will appear Saturday on “One World: Together At Home,” a two-hour televised event that will air at 8 p.m. EDT simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.

The Gaga-curated event will include appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres and Pharrell Williams.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the all-star event, which will also celebrate health care workers on the front lines.