Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home

1:13 pm AP - National News
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a Justice Department official and another person familiar with the matter.

Cohen is locked up at FCI Otisville in New York.

He pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress.

He’ll remain under quarantine for 14 days before he is released.

Federal statistics show 14 inmates and seven staff members at the prison have tested positive for coronavirus.

