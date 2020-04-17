Dr. Oz says he ‘misspoke’ when talking on reopening schools

NEW YORK (AP) — Television's Dr. Oz Mehmet says he misspoke during a Fox News Channel appearance where he said reopening schools was a “very appetizing opportunity” despite the coronavirus epidemic.

Speaking to Fox's Sean Hannity this week, he said he saw an article that said reopening schools would "only" cost 2% to 3% in total mortality.

He said the risk to get back into school may be a trade-off that some people would want to take.

Oz said on Twitter that he realized his comments had confused and upset people and that he'd misspoke.

It wasn't immediately clear what he was trying to say.