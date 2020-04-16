Trump readies roadmap for economic recovery from virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to unveil national guidelines on when and how the country starts to recover from the sharp economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

As he does so, a bipartisan panel of lawmakers is urging him to heed the advice of public health experts.

The new guidelines are aimed at clearing the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places.

Ultimately, decisions on when to ease up will rest with governors.

The recommendations also will make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned.

He says he'll explain the guidelines on Thursday evening.