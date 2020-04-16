5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news and stories that are being talked about:

1. COURT HEARING ON DISPUTED KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE — Native American tribes and environmental groups pressured a federal judge to shut down work on the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to Nebraska.

2. ISRAELI PRESIDENT ASKS PARLIAMENT TO CHOOSE PRIME MINISTER — Israel’s president asks the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election.

3. ACTOR BRIAN DENNEHY DIES AT 81 – Brian Dennehy, who starred in films as a macho heavy and later in his career won plaudits for his stage work in plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov, O’Neill and Arthur Miller, has died at age 81.

4. CACTUS EAGLES NEST – For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus.

5. JORDAN’S LAST SEASON – Michael Jordan describes his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.”