Warren becomes latest ex-presidential rival to back Biden

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race.

She's the latest of the former vice president's onetime White House rivals to back him.

Her endorsement comes as the Democratic Party moves to project unity against President Donald Trump going into the November election.

Warren suspended her campaign last month after a disappointing "Super Tuesday."

She left the race without endorsing Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders.

But the dynamics changed in subsequent weeks as the race has gone on hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sanders dropped out last week and endorsed Biden days later.

Former President Barack Obama followed suit on Tuesday.