Stocks rise as traders see hopeful signs in fighting virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as traders gingerly embrace early signs that the White House and a number of state governors are considering how to gradually reopen the economy.

Big companies also started reporting their first-quarter earnings, giving investors an early peek into how the coronavirus outbreak was affecting their business.

Johnson & Johnson rose after beating earnings estimates, even thought the health care giant also had to slash its outlook.

JPMorgan Chase rose after setting aside billions of dollars to cover potential losses.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said the world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression.