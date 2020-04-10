Los Angeles adds new sexual battery count against Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint.

The district attorney's office says Friday the charge was filed over allegations that the former movie mogul sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

The woman was initially interviewed by detectives as a corroborating witness but recently provided details showing her alleged assault occurred within the 10-year statute of limitations.

Weinstein was convicted earlier this year of rape in New York and remains imprisoned on a 23-year sentence.

His spokesman had no immediate comment on the new charge.