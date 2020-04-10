Joe Biden’s next big decision: Choosing a running mate

By BILL BARROW Associated Press

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expects to name a vice presidential vetting committee next week.

That's according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

He has already committed to picking a woman as his running mate. Biden told donors during a virtual fundraiser that his team has discussed naming his choice well ahead of the Democratic convention in mid-August.

Biden must consider the demands of a diverse party. And he's stated his desire for a governing partner who is "simpatico" with his approach and "ready to be president on a moment's notice."