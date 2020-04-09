Democrats stall Trump’s $250B business virus aid package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's urgent request for $250 billion to supplement a business "paycheck protection" program for firms crippled by the coronavirus outbreak has hit a roadblock in the Senate.

Democrats stalled the legislation Thursday, demanding protections for minority-owned businesses as well as matching money for health care providers and state and local governments.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted to fast-track Trump's request, but Democrats refused to provide unanimous consent.

That doesn't mean the legislation is dead. Democrats and Republicans agree it's urgently needed.

The program, which involves direct subsidies to companies to keep employees on payroll, is being quickly depleted as businesses rush to apply for the aid.