Biden woos skeptical Sanders supporters with new proposals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has unveiled plans to expand eligibility for Medicare and forgive college debt.

The former vice president has begun courting progressives who lost their standard bearer when Bernie Sanders left the presidential race.

Biden’s swift move to shore up his left flank underscores the difficult choice many progressives were left with following Sanders’ withdrawal: Side with the more centrist Biden or keep up the fight and potentially lose the White House again.

Biden will likely need those voters to defeat President Donald Trump in November.