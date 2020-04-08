Prize-winning reporter writes book on Melania Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The Washington Post has written an unauthorized biography of first lady Melania Trump.

Mary Jordan's "The Art of Her Deal" draws upon more than 100 interviews. It comes out June 16.

Jordan began working on the book in 2015, well before Donald Trump's surprise victory in the presidential election.

She investigated everything from the first lady's childhood in Slovenia to her years as a model to her relationship with her husband.

Jordan said in a statement that she found Melania Trump far more ambitious politically than is commonly believed.