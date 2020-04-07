Judge: R Kelly must remain locked up amid coronavirus crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has denied singer R Kelly's request to be released from jail because he was concerned he might contract the coronavirus.

In a ruling released on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn wrote that Kelly will remain in custody because there's a risk that he might flee or attempt to threaten or intimidate witnesses if he is released.

She says Kelly hasn't explained how those risks have changed.

Kelly has been locked up in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago since he was indicted last summer on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering charges.

