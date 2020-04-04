NY gets 1,100 ventilators with help from China, Oregon

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York has secured a planeload of ventilators from China, and Oregon is sending a shipment of its own to battle the coronavirus pandemic at its U.S. core.

But the governor's startling plan to force hospitals elsewhere in the state to give spare ventilators to the fight in New York City apparently hasn't yet materialized, a day after he ordered them to surrender 20% of any unused supply to the National Guard for temporary redistribution.

Cuomo said Saturday the Chinese government facilitated a 1,000-ventilator donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, who co-founded the e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Cuomo also said Oregon volunteered to send 140 more breathing machines.