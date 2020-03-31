Some Instacart, Amazon workers strike as jobs get riskier

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Instacart and Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job to demand greater safeguards against the coronavirus.

Both companies are speed-hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers to handle a surge in delivery orders.

The one-day strikes likely had a limited impact on consumers. The unrest called attention to mounting discontent among low-wage workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic, serving the needs of those who can keep safe working from home.

Whole Worker, a workers group for Whole Foods employees, is calling for a nationwide “sick out” on Tuesday.