Florida sheriff seeking tips in ‘Tiger King’ mystery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It might be the biggest diversion from the pandemic: binge-watching a recently released and luridly fascinating “Tiger King,” a Netflix documentary about rival big cat wranglers.

Now a Florida sheriff is asking the public for tips regarding one of the lingering mysteries raised in the show: What happened to Jack “Don” Lewis, the husband of Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin?

Lewis went missing in 1997, and speculation about his fate is running rampant among viewers.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is seeking tips, hoping to take advantage of all the attention. Big Cat Rescue says it, too, hopes for fresh clues.