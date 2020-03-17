Man runs toilet paper exchange on California street corner

ENCINITAS, Calif. (The San Diego Union-Tribune) — Disturbed by empty store shelves and reports of hoarding during the coronavirus crisis, a man stood on a Southern California street corner and held up a homemade cardboard sign with a simple request: “Share your toilet paper.”

Jonny Blue told San Diego Union-Tribune that the response to his impromptu toilet paper exchange was overwhelmingly positive.

Drivers honked horns in support and stopped to drop off rolls of TP.

Just as quickly, Blue handed rolls to those in need.

Blue said he wants to “encourage people to be better” amid the pandemic.