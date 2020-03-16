WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump admin: Public should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, cancel discretionary travel in bid to slow outbreak.

Millions of Americans have begun their work weeks holed up at home, as the coronavirus pandemic means the entire nation’s daily routine has shifted in ways never before seen in U.S. history.

As wide swaths of the economy came closer to shutting down, Wall Street stocks dropped steeply at the opening, triggering an automatic 15-minute trading halt.

The U.S. surgeon general, meanwhile, said the number of U.S. coronavirus cases has reached the level that Italy recorded two weeks ago — a signal that infections are expected to rise in America.